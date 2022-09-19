(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s anti-narcotics agency seized cocaine worth $278 million on Monday, the biggest single drug bust in the country’s history, it said on Twitter on Monday.

The 1.8 tons of cocaine were found in a warehouse in Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub, according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. Four people, including three Nigerians and a Jamaican national have been arrested, the agency said. “They are all members of an international drug syndicate that the agency has been trailing since 2018,” it said.

The arrested persons were trying to sell the drugs into Europe, Asia and other parts of the world before they were picked up.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.