Nigeria is set to reopen Covid-19 isolation and treatment centers as cases spike to the highest in more than five months, according to the health ministry.

Testing centers across the country reported 675 cases on Thursday, the highest number of daily infections since July 1 when 790 were recorded, according to data posted on the website of the Nigerian Centre for Disease and Control.

“We may be at the verge of the second wave of this pandemic,” Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said during a briefing on Thursday.

The country of more than 200 million people has recorded a total of 71,344 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 1,190 deaths. A presidential task force on the virus plans to request special funding in next year’s budget to secure at least 21 million doses of vaccine from the World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control expects by April to license one of the vaccines under development globally for Covid-19.

