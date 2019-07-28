(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a committee to implement the country’s participation in the African Free Trade Agreement.

The committee will comprise ministerial representatives and those of government agencies, and members of the private sector and civil society, the presidency said in emailed statement Sunday. Its tasks include considering amendments to laws and obtaining approval from lawmakers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tope Alake in Lagos at talake@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Hilton Shone at hshone@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.