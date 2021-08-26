(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s state-owned oil company posted a profit for the first time since it was established 44 years ago to explore and sell crude in Africa’s largest producer of the commodity.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. made a net profit of 287 billion naira ($698 million) in 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an emailed statement Thursday. That follows losses of 1.7 billion naira in 2019 and 803 billion naira the year before, he said.

The Abuja-based company, which released audited results for the first time in 2019, has for years operated under a cloak of secrecy often mired by allegations of corruption. Buhari came to power in 2015 promising to improve transparency in government corporations including the NNPC.

The Nigerian president earlier this month signed a new law that will see NNPC registered as a commercially focused entity. The new law “specifies that the company pay its fair share of royalties, fees, rents, taxes and other payments due to the government, and that it should pay out the bulk of its profits as dividends after retaining 25% for reinvestment,” accounting firm KPMG stated in a report published last month.

The NNPC has been directed to “publish the audited financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow-up to our commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions,” Buhari said in his statement.

