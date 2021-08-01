(Bloomberg) --

The head of the Nigeria Police Force has recommended the immediate suspension of a senior officer pending an investigation into U.S. charges against him for aiding an Instagram influencer’s scam to steal more than $1 million.

“The suspension is expected to create an enabling environment” to carry out the probe without interference, Inspector General of Police Usman Baba said in an emailed statement Sunday. A four-member special investigation panel comprised of senior police officers has been set up to review allegations against Abba Kyari by the U.S. government.

The panel is also “to obtain detailed representation of Kyari to all the allegations leveled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the force leadership on the matter,” according to the statement.

Kyari, who is a deputy police commissioner, heads Nigeria’s Intelligence Response Team, the unit that tracks suspected kidnappers and terrorists.

A grand jury indicted Kyari and five others April 29 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. U.S. prosecutors accused Kyari of imprisoning one of the charged individuals at the request of Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas to prevent him from interfering in a then-ongoing fraud, the documents show.

