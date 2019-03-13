(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria will hold supplementary elections on March 23 to determine winners in six of the country’s states where gubernatorial votes two weeks earlier were declared inconclusive by the electoral commission.

The process was stalled in those states for reasons including failure by officials to use biometric voter-card readers as well as “over-voting and widespread disruption in many polling units,” Festus Okoye, the commissioner in charge of voter education at the Independent National Election Commission in Abuja, said in a statement on its website.

The March 9 state elections took place in 29 of the country’s 36 states, with results now declared for 22 states. In the oil-rich Rivers state, the election was suspended due to widespread violence.

