(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu signed a law setting up a student loan fund to expand access to education for those that cannot afford to pay tuition amid a cost-of-living crisis in the West African nation.

The Access to Higher Education Bill 2024 establishes the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, a corporate entity which will provide loans to citizens for tuition and upkeep while studying at a university or skills acquisition institution.

“It is only through education that we can fight poverty,” the president said while signing the bill into law, according to a statement emailed from his office. “A promising future awaits our children,” he said.

The measure adds to others such as food and transport palliatives aimed at cushioning the impact of recent reforms like a devaluation of the naira, the cutting of fuel and electricity subsidies on household finances. For many the increase in the cost of living that’s led inflation to surge to a 28-year high of 31.7% has put higher education out of reach.

Africa’s most populous nation first implemented students loan programs in the 1970s under military regime. They were later terminated due to defaults, poor credit administration and inadequate funding.

The new fund will be financed with 1% of all taxes, levies and duties collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service to ensure its sustenance, the presidency said. “It effectively removes the previous encumbrances,” it said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.