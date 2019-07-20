(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria plans to sell 10 electricity generation companies to private investors this year as it seeks to boost power supply in the West African nation, the Guardian reported.

The government has set up a committee for the sale of the remaining companies established under the National Integrated Power Project, the Lagos-based newspaper said, citing Alex Okoh, head of the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

