(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s government vowed to use the full force of its military to end deteriorating insecurity that has disrupted schooling and farming in the northern part of Africa’s most populous nation.

“Government will not allow itself to be blackmailed by any group or any individual who thinks he can hide under the surface and use proxies to deal a fatal blow on innocent people,” Babagana Monguno, national security adviser to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said Thursday at a briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A decade-long insurgency by the Islamist-militant group Boko Haram, mass abductions by gunmen and violent attacks across several parts of the country are putting pressure on President Buhari, a retired army general who came to power in 2015 with a pledge to fight insecurity and improve safety in oil-dependent economy.

Abductions Shutter Schools in Nigeria’s Education-Starved North

Schools have had to close and many farmers forced to abandon their land following series of mass abduction of students and killing of farmers. The U.S., U.K., and France are providing intelligence to Nigeria and neighboring countries to help deal with the situation, Monguno said. “What’s most important is acting on the intelligence, that’s why we’re investing in equipment and assets.”

