(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian tycoon Tony Elumelu, whose firms control 15% of the nation’s electricity generating market, has urged the government to revamp the power industry, which he said was crucial to revive the struggling economy.

Elumelu, who listed one of his power firms, Transcorp Power Ltd., this week at a valuation of $1.2 billion, said insufficient transmission lines and lack of liquidity in the electricity market are hampering growth in the industry. The power deficit in turn is stymieing the economy and weighing on the nation’s currency, which has plunged 70% since June.

The currency crisis “is a sign of many things,” Elumelu, 60, said in an interview in Bloomberg’s Lagos office on Wednesday. “As a country, we can’t produce well enough inspite of our natural resources. The reason is lack of electricity.”

Home generators

Nigeria sends less than a third of the 13,000 megawatt of electricity it generates to the grid, leaving the nation’s 200 million people dependent on home generators.

A solution, according to Elumelu, is for President Bola Tinubu’s government to lure investors to develop the nation’s large gas reserves to fuel power stations, and allow the private sector to manage the transmission lines.

The West African nation’s electricity grid delivers only about 4,000 megawatts. South Africa — with a population that’s almost a third the size of Nigeria — has a capacity to produce about 52,000 megawatts.

Nigeria in 2013 sold about 15 state-owned generators to private companies to improve efficiency while keeping ownership of the transmission lines. But the lack of investment in the transmission assets meant that they are too weak and inefficient to wheel power to consumers.

“Even where you generate electricity, the grid cannot take it, so it’s a problem for us,” Elumelu said. “I am advocating that let us privatize transmission lines.”

The tycoon, who’s also chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc and has interests in the oil sector, wants authorities to ramp up gas supply for power generation by luring more private investors to develop the nation’s more than 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

“Some institutions have idle gas assets or fields,” Elumelu said. “Government should take some of theses and let Nigerians who have the resources and means to invest in gas take them.”

Nigeria produces about 70% of its power from gas-fueled stations but generators often complain of lack of the fuel.

--With assistance from Jennifer Zabasajja and Ruth Olurounbi.

