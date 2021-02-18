(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s economy contracted the most in at least three decades in 2020, even as it unexpectedly came out of a recession in the fourth quarter

Gross domestic product grew 0.11% in the three months through December from a year earlier, compared with a decline of 3.6% in the third quarter, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said on its website on Thursday. The median estimate of five economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a quarterly decline of 1.86%. The economy contracted 1.92% for the full year, the most since at least 1991.

