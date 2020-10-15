(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s army said it’s prepared to help the authorities maintain law and order, amid ongoing protests against police brutality that have left at least 10 people dead.

“The Nigerian Army is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively,” spokesman Colonel Sagir Musa said in an emailed statement Thursday. It warned “all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.”

