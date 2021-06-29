(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian authorities arrested Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of a separatist movement in the nation’s southeastern oil-producing region.

Kanu, who fled Nigeria in 2018 while on trial for treason, is currently at the Federal High Court in the capital, Abuja, said Umar Gwandu, spokesman for Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra movement was arrested after a joint operation between Nigerian security agencies and Interpol, the Lagos-based Vanguard newspaper reported. He was returned to Nigeria on June 27, Gwandu said.

