Nigerian Billionaire Dangote to Expand Into Oil, Gas in Cameroon

(Bloomberg) -- Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, said he plans to diversify his group’s investments in Cameroon, starting with energy.

“We have plans to expand our investment to other sectors beginning with oil and gas,” Dangote told reporters Wednesday after meeting Cameroonian President Paul Biya in the capital, Yaounde. He didn’t provide further details.

The Nigerian billionaire, founder of the multinational industrial conglomerate Dangote Group, also announced his company will double cement production in Cameroon. Dangote opened a 1.5 million-ton cement grinding facility in the central African nation in March 2015 that ended a 40-year French monopoly in the industry.

Dangote Cement to Export 4 Million Tons of Clinkers by 2022

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.