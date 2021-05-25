(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fourth straight meeting, prioritizing the recovery of the economy from last year’s recession over fighting inflation that’s near a four-year high.

The monetary policy committee kept the rate at 11.5%, Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday in an online briefing. The decision by the 10 members who attended the meeting was unanimous. That’s a change from March, when six favored a hold and three voted for a hike of at least 50 basis points. The median of six economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for an unchanged stance.

The central bank cut the key rate by 200 basis points in 2020 to support Africa’s largest economy against the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and a plunge in oil prices. However, gross domestic product still contracted the most since at least 1991 and while Nigeria emerged from a recession in the final three months of last year, data on May 23 showed the rebound is still very fragile, with first-quarter growth at 0.5%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.