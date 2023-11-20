(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank postponed a meeting of its monetary policy committee for a second time since Governor Olayemi Cardoso was nominated to the post in September.

A calendar of MPC meetings published on the central bank’s website had scheduled the next gathering for Monday and Tuesday.

The “MPC is not holding” a meeting this week, Isa Abdulmumin, the spokesman for the bank, said by text message on Monday. He didn’t respond to a question about when the next meeting will be held.

