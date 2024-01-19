Nigerian Central Bank to Hold First Policy Meeting Under New Chief in Feb.

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank will hold its first monetary policy committee meeting under new Governor Olayemi Cardoso on Feb. 26-27.

The meeting will be one of six scheduled for this year, according to a statement published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website on Friday.

The MPC last met in July, when it raised the benchmark rate to a record high of 18.75% to rein in surging inflation — then at 23%, more than double the top end of the central bank’s 6% to 9% target range.

Since July, inflation has accelerated further to 28.9% — the highest in almost three decades, spurred by surging fuel costs after the government removed a gasoline subsidy, higher food prices, and a plunging naira that has raised the cost of imports.

“We expect big rate hikes to contain inflation and restore positive real rates,” Bloomberg Economics said last month. “Inflation will slow from the second quarter of 2024 at a moderate pace, and remain in the double digits for the next two years.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.