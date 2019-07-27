(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria cracked down on a Shiite Muslim group, winning a court order that bans its activities, the Punch newspaper reported.

The order came amid clashes between the police and the group, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, that killed several people, including a police officer and demonstrators.

The newspaper said that the group’s activities may be considered an act of “terrorism and illegality,” the Lagos-based newspaper cited federal high court Judge Nkeonye Maha as saying. The judge prohibited any gathering in the name of the group, it said.

The police and IMN supporters have clashed regularly amid demands that the government release the group’s leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015.

Clashes in the capital of Abuja in October claimed the lives of about 50 of the group’s members.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with almost 200 million people, is almost evenly split between a mainly Muslim north and a predominantly Christian south. The north is overwhelmingly Sunni, but there are an estimated 3 million Shiites.

