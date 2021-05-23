Nigerian Economy Expands Less Than Forecast in First Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian economic growth quickened less than forecast in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product in the continent’s oil biggest producer expanded 0.51% in the three months through March from a year earlier, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said in a report published on Twitter Sunday. That compares with 0.11% growth in the fourth quarter.

The median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for an increase of 0.9%.

