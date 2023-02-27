Nigerian Election Vote Count Under Way. Who Is Likely to Win?

(Bloomberg) -- Millions of Nigerians voted over the weekend for a new president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, whose eight-year rule of Africa’s most populous nation saw the economy fall into a fiscal crisis and insecurity becoming increasingly rife. The election was beset by delays, reports of violence in some areas and glitches with a new electronic results transmission system.The three main candidates — Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and outsider Peter Obi of the Labour Party — all expressed optimism about their performance. But the slow rollout of results means the race remains too close to call. We’ll add more states when the results are announced.

Who is winning Nigeria’s election so far?

Counting is still under way, with only ten of 36 states officially declared. Obi won a surprise victory in Lagos state, the commercial center that is Tinubu’s home turf.

How many states has each candidate won as of today?

Bola Tinubu: 5 states — Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun

Atiku Abubakar: 3 states — Osun, Yobe, Gombe

Peter Obi: 2 states — Enugu, Lagos

Who is likely to win the election?

It is looking increasingly like a it will come down to a battle between Tinubu and Abubakar, despite nearly ever pre-election polls showed Obi had the most backing.

What does a candidate need to win the presidential election?

A candidate must win a simple majority as well as a quarter of votes in two-thirds of the country’s 36 states and federal capital territory. If no candidate meets that threshold, a run-off is held within three weeks of election day between the one with the most votes and the one who has the widest spread of votes among the states.

Why are the results being released so slowly?

The electoral commission debuted new biometric verification and electronic results transmission systems, both of which suffered glitches and delays. In some cases, violence broke out at polling stations and voting had to be rescheduled for Sunday.

When will INEC announce more results?

It is expected to release a slew of results throughout Monday, but it is unclear how many.

When are the final results expected?

A winner could be declared as early as Monday night, but given the slow pace, it is more likely to happen on Tuesday or later in the week.

Who is the current president?

Muhammadu Buhari was elected president in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. All three of the main contenders have pledged to fix the economy and security situation, which have severely deteriorated during his eight years in power.

