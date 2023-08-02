(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian labor unions led protests on Wednesday against what they called President Bola Tinubu’s “anti-poor policies” that have sent the cost of living surging in Africa’s most populous nation.

The Nigerian Labour Congress, a national umbrella body for workers, staged boisterous but largely peaceful demonstrations in Lagos, Abuja and some state capitals to press demands that the government reverse course.

In Abuja, protesters forced open the gates of the National Assembly while lawmakers were in session, according to reports in the Daily Trust newspaper. Security officials had initially prevented the demonstrators from accessing the complex.

Labor leaders called for the protests after failing to reach an agreement with the government on a new minimum wage and other measures to cushion the impact of Tinubu’s reforms since he took office on May 29.

The actions proceeded in spite of the president’s call for patience in a televised national address on Monday, when he unveiled a 500 billion-naira package of measures to boost the economy and tackle food supply shortages.

The speech also highlighted talks over a new minimum wage, with Tinubu declaring “I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.”

Nigeria’s cost of living has soared since the president abolished costly fuel subsidies, more than tripling the price of gasoline. A subsequent devaluation of the naira has also fanned inflation, which quickened to 22.8% in June — the fastest pace in almost 18 years.

While the measures have earned a positive response from investors, sending stocks and bond prices higher, the rising cost of living is testing the patience of ordinary Nigerians.

“I closed my shop to join the protests because things are getting out of hand,” Kenneth Odogwu, a trader in Lagos, said by phone. “I don’t have a motor (car) but I buy fuel for a generator. I can’t do that anymore. The suffering is too much. It must not continue.” he said.

--With assistance from Ruth Olurounbi.

