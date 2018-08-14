(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian lawmakers said they postponed a scheduled discussion of the budget required for next year’s elections because the report to be considered isn’t ready.

The National Assembly committee on electoral matters is to meet first with officials of the electoral commission to produce a report for the lawmakers to consider, according to an emailed statement on Tuesday. The legislature will now reconvene when the report is ready, it said.

Nigerian lawmakers, on recess until Sept. 25, said Aug. 10 they would return this week to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s election budget and other spending proposals. Africa’s most populous country will hold presidential and legislative elections in February.

Buhari, who is seeking re-election, sent a supplementary budget to the legislature on July 17, asking that 229 billion naira ($632 million) be re-allocated from already approved spending for the vote.

