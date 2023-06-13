(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian lawmakers elected Godswill Akpabio as senate president after the inauguration of the new national assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs who served two terms as governor of Akwa Ibom state, beat Abdulaziz Yari for the post. He won 63 out of the 109 total votes, and is now third in line to the presidency.

An ally of Tinubu and regional leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress, Akpabio will be key in approving policies and appointments from the new administration.

The senate will work closely with the executive arm of government while maintaining the independence of the legislature, Akpabio said in his first address after being sworn in on Tuesday. It will also provide very serious oversight functions and “put members of the executive on their toes,” particularly the ministers that are appointed, he said.

“We will try our best to also make laws that will move forward and encourage foreign direct investment into the country,” the senate leader said.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber elected Tajudeen Abbas, a former committee chair on land transportation, as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Abbas, a former teacher and ex-chair of the committee on national planning and economic development won 353 votes, while his two contenders received three votes each. He has been a member of the house since 2011.

