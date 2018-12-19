(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presented an 8.8 trillion-naira ($24.2 billion) budget for next year to lawmakers after the cabinet agreed to reduce spending plans as the nation struggles to meet revenue targets.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer and most populous nation, has “recovered from recession” after a slump in 2016, Buhari told a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives in the capital, Abuja, broadcast live on TV.

Key Insights:

President, cabinet members reviewed and approved next year’s spending plan on Dec. 7.

Nigeria’s budget has more than doubled since 2015 to 9.1 trillion naira this year and the spending cuts come as the country prepares to hold presidential vote in February.

Spending plan forecasts gross domestic product will expand 3 percent next year. It assumes oil output of 2.3 million barrels daily and crude at $60 per barrel, and is based on an exchange rate of 305 naira per dollar.

Chances of the budget proposal being passed before the Feb. 16 general election are “virtually nil,” New York-based risk-advisory group Teneo said in a Dec. 17 note. “Past budgets presented by the Buhari administration were only approved in the second quarter of the following year, and the incentive for the opposition to delay the process this time around is particularly high.”

Read:

Nigeria Cabinet Agrees Smaller Budget Amid Revenue Shortfall

Nigeria Says on Course to Attain 2% GDP Growth Rate This Year

Nigeria’s Jobless Rate Climbs to Highest Since at Least 2010

--With assistance from Yinka Ibukun, Solape Renner and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dulue Mbachu in Abuja at dmbachu@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rene Vollgraaff at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.net, Ana Monteiro, Sophie Mongalvy

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.