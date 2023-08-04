(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu asked the Senate for approval to deploy military personnel in neighboring Niger, if soldiers who took the president hostage and declared a military takeover last week don’t reinstate him.

The request comes after West Africa’s regional economic bloc on July 30 demanded that the coup leaders hand back power to the nation’s democratically elected leader within seven days, or face the threat of military action.

Nigeria’s government is proposing a “military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant,” Tinubu said in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio in the capital, Abuja, on Friday.

