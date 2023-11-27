(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian bank shares rose on Monday as investors reacted positively to news that the central bank will require them to bolster capital buffers.

FBN Holdings Plc led the way, advancing 10% — the most allowed in daily trading by the Nigerian exchange – to 22 naira per share, to record its largest one-day increase in five months.

Access Holdings Plc rose 4.3% to 18.10 naira, its biggest advance in almost a month, while Sterling Financial Holdings Plc gained 5% to 3.73 naira. The banking index which measures the country’s biggest lenders rose 1.7% to 754.95, the most in almost a month.

“Investors are anticipating a few things that can happen such as capital raising, which has potential upside for those taking position now,” said Joshua Odebisi, bank equity analyst at RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers. “FBN is one of those with the biggest gaps to fill if the central bank sets a much higher capital requirement,” he said.

Nigerian investors typically anticipate that a company’s stock will rally after a rights issue and that existing shareholders will be able to get it cheaper than the market price at the time of the offer.

Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced late Friday that banks will be required to raise more capital as a buffer against the weaker naira and tepid economic growth.

He did not provide more details in his speech. But the industry is expecting the central bank to issue guidelines that could include increasing minimum shareholders equity and lifting capital adequacy ratios.

FBN had previously obtained shareholder approval to raise as much as 150 billion naira in fresh equity in a rights issue.

The plan was announced in August after rival Fidelity Bank Plc disclosed its intention to tap the market for funds, signaling a readiness to boost capital buffers amid naira weakness. The currency has depreciated around 40% against the dollar since foreign-exchange controls were eased in June.

FBN’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16% in the third quarter, close to the 15% minimum threshold for international banks. That compares with 19.6% for Access Bank.

