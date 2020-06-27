(Bloomberg) --

Nigerian forces attacked Boko Haram bases in the Tongule and Bukar Meram communities in the northeastern Borno State and killed “scores of their fighters,” the West African nation’s military said.

The air strikes went ahead on June 25 after about 35 militants were spotted at a settlement shielding the Islamist insurgency in Tongule, John Enenche, a military spokesman, said in emailed statement on Saturday. Others were spotted at Bukar Meram, where “several” insurgents were killed, he said.

Boko Haram has waged a violent campaign since 2009 to impose its version of Islamic law in Africa’s most populous country. Nigeria is almost evenly split between a mainly Muslim north and a predominantly Christian south.

