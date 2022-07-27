(Bloomberg) -- Opposition lawmakers in the Nigerian senate have threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in Africa’s most-populous country.

“The president has six weeks precisely within which this insecurity issue should be resolved,” Philip Aduda, a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, said during a briefing in the capital, Abuja. The lawmakers do not have the two-thirds majority needed to carry out their threat.

Buhari, a former military ruler, was elected in 2015 on a promise to address insecurity in Africa’s biggest crude producer. Instead, the country has witnessed increased violence over the past seven years, with armed groups frequently carrying out mass abductions and killings.

