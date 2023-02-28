(Bloomberg) -- Three Nigerian opposition parties said they will boycott the process to collate votes from Saturday’s election, alleging “monumental disparities” between the official results and the data available with their parties’ polling agents.

The presidential election has been “irretrievably compromised and we have totally lost faith in the entire process,” Julius Abure, chairman of the Labour Party, said at a joint briefing Tuesday with officials from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the smaller African Democratic Congress in Abuja, the capital.

The dispute may further delay the release of results in Africa’s largest democracy, though its unlikely to halt the vote-tallying process. The ruling party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, is leading the race to become the next president, according to the data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.