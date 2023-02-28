Feb 28, 2023
Nigerian Opposition Parties to Boycott Vote Collation Process
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Three Nigerian opposition parties said they will boycott the process to collate votes from Saturday’s election, alleging “monumental disparities” between the official results and the data available with their parties’ polling agents.
The presidential election has been “irretrievably compromised and we have totally lost faith in the entire process,” Julius Abure, chairman of the Labour Party, said at a joint briefing Tuesday with officials from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the smaller African Democratic Congress in Abuja, the capital.
The dispute may further delay the release of results in Africa’s largest democracy, though its unlikely to halt the vote-tallying process. The ruling party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, is leading the race to become the next president, according to the data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:47
Look to food companies to recession-proof your portfolio: Stock picks from Laura Lau
-
6:48
Young Canadians at higher risk of falling victim to fraud: Survey
-
7:54
'Don't be afraid to ask': Tips for young workers in salary negotiations
-
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
-
3:42
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: Survey
-
5:47
'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar