1h ago
Nigerian Policeman Indicted by U.S. Wanted Over Cocaine Fraud
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Nigerian police officer indicted by U.S. intelligence agencies is being sought after by the African country’s Drug Law Enforcement Agency for his alleged involvement in a cocaine fraud.
Kyari, a deputy commissioner in the Nigerian Police, is wanted “over his involvement in a 25 kilograms cocaine deal”, the NDLEA said in a statement Monday.
“With the intelligence at our disposal, the agency believes that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline,” it said.
Kyari was suspended after the indictment of him and five others by a U.S. grand jury was unsealed in July. Prosecutors accuse Kyari of imprisoning one of the charged individuals to prevent him from interfering in a then-ongoing fraud at the request of Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas, who is better known as Hushpuppi. Kyari, 46, initially denied the accusations before deleting his statement.
Abbas, who was deported from Dubai to the U.S., is awaiting sentencing.
