Nigeria’s presidency denied there’s a rift between the head of state and his deputy.

Speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s relationship is deteriorating has intensified in recent weeks. Buhari has twice opted not to transfer power to his deputy when leaving the country, even after doing so during his first term, when he had to travel abroad for medical reasons. His chief-of-staff, Abba Kyari, this week had to fly to London so that Buhari could sign long-awaited oil legislation approved by parliament.

Nigerian newspapers also reported this week that Buhari, who is on a 15-day private visit to the U.K., approved the dismissal of dozens of Osinbajo’s aides.

“The presidency wishes to strongly deny rumours of a rift,” Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement emailed to reporters Friday. Their relationship “remains excellent and trusting,” he said.

Buhari has ordered an overhaul of the seat of government, including members of his own team and appointees of Osinbajo, Shehu said. Buhari last month appointed a new economic advisory council that reports directly to him, replacing a committee headed by the vice president.

The removal of some of Osinbajo’s staff wasn’t “personal or targeted to undermine the vice president’s office,” he said. “In carrying out these exercises, the overriding objective is to save taxpayermoney and deliver needed service to the public.”

