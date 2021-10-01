(Bloomberg) --

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a ban on Twitter be lifted on condition that the social-media platform is used for “business and positive engagements.”

Buhari’s administration blocked access to Twitter’s services in Africa’s most populous country on June 5, after the company deleted one of his tweets for violating its rules. Information Minister Lai Mohammed said in August the government and the company were close to an agreement on Twitter resuming operations in Nigeria.

“As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety,” Buhari said in a speech emailed by the presidency.

