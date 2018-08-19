(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country’s capital, Abuja, on Saturday from a 10-day vacation in London and immediately resumed his duties, state-owned radio said.

Buhari has written to the legislature to inform the lawmakers of his return as required by the constitution, Radio Nigeria cited presidential spokesman Garba Shehu as saying. The president also informed lawmakers before he left, handing over his powers to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

While Buhari was away, Osinbajo fired the head of the state security police, Lawal Daura, on Aug. 7 for deploying armed and masked security police to temporarily blockade the legislature over a political dispute between the executive and the lawmakers.

