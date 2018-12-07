(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sent the 2018 electoral bill back to the National Assembly, his legislative adviser, Ita Enang, said, without revealing whether he rejected or accepted it.

The proposed legislation is meant to provide the legal framework for elections in February when Buhari, 75, is seeking a second term in a race against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Buhari previously disagreed with some of the bill and asked parliament to alter it.

