Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the chairman of the country’s anti-graft agency Ibrahim Magu to enable his unhindered investigation by a presidential panel of inquiry, the Justice Ministry said.

Mohammed Umar, the current head of operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, will run the agency until the conclusion of the probe and further directives, Umar Gwandu, a spokesman for the Justice Ministry, told reporters Friday.

