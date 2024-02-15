(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s president proposed seven new members for the nation’s 12-member monetary policy committee and asked the Senate to approve their appointments.

The nominations come less than two weeks before the central bank is scheduled to hold its next MPC meeting on Feb. 26-27 — the first since July.

Among five independent candidates proposed by President Bola Tinubu are Lamido Yuguda, director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Aloysius Uche Ordu, a senior fellow and director of the Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institution, and Aku Pauline Odinkemelu, a former executive director at Fidelity Bank Plc. Also on the list are Mustapha Akinwumi and Bamidele Amoo, according to a letter from the president read in the Senate in Abuja, the capital, on Wednesday.

Once confirmed by the Senate, the reconstituted MPC members will complete an overhaul that began when Tinubu came to power in May, when he fired the Governor Godwin Emefiele and set about installing new leadership under ex-Citibank executive Olayemi Cardoso. The monetary authority is crucial to the president’s efforts to boost growth and attract foreign investment to Nigeria’s lethargic economy.

Tinubu also asked the Senate to confirm Cardoso as the chairman of the MPC and his four deputies as members. Murtala Sabo Sagagi, a director at the central bank and Jafiya Lydia Shehu, permanent secretary at the ministry of finance, are the other government representatives on the committee.

Economists expect Cardoso to raise interest rates sharply at the next MPC meeting. Inflation has surpassed the upper band of the central bank’s target range of 6% to 9% since 2015. The bank has increased borrowing costs by a combined 725 basis points since May 2022 to 18.75% when it last met in July.

