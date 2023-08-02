You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
27m ago
Nigerian President Proposes 19 More Names for Cabinet Positions
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu sent an additional 19 names to lawmakers for confirmation as ministers, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
The list includes the former governors of four Nigerian states: Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Simon Lalong of Plateau, and Bello Metawale of Zamfara.
Tinubu last week proposed 28 people as potential cabinet members.
Read more: Former Bankers Among Nigerian President’s 28 Cabinet Members
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
