(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu sent an additional 19 names to lawmakers for confirmation as ministers, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The list includes the former governors of four Nigerian states: Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Simon Lalong of Plateau, and Bello Metawale of Zamfara.

Tinubu last week proposed 28 people as potential cabinet members.

