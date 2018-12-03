Nigerian President Says He's Very Much Alive and Not Cloned

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had an unusual message to his countrymen on Sunday: he isn’t dead or cloned.

In a Facebook post following a meeting with Nigerians in Poland, Buhari said he’d been asked whether it really was him speaking to the group or a clone, given speculation he’d died last year when he was absent from the country on “medical vacation.” Buhari, who turns 76 this month, spent more than five months in the U.K. in 2017 being treated for an undisclosed illness.

“I can assure you all that this is the real me,” he said on Facebook. “I’m still going strong!”

Buhari faces re-election in Africa’s biggest oil producer in February amid growing divisions within his own party.

