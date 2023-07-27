(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu submitted a list of 28 names to lawmakers for approval as ministers in his cabinet, two months after his inauguration.

The list of names was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio in a live broadcast Thursday from the capital, Abuja.

Tinubu began his presidency with a raft of reforms that rekindled investor interest in Africa’s most populous country, including ending costly fuel subsidies and unifying the West African nation’s exchange rate. Forming his cabinet is seen as a key step to making the major structural reforms the cash-strapped economy needs.

The president’s early reforms have fueled a rally in dollar bonds, while the stock market has surged to a 15-year high. The World Bank projects that growth may exceed 4% from next year if Tinubu sustains the reforms, compared to an average of 2.1% over the past eight years.

Tinubu has pledged to more than double oil production to more than 4 million barrels a day and increase power supply in a country where only about 11 million of about 43 million households are connected to the national grid. As Lagos state governor in the early 2000s, Tinubu was known for empowering technocratic subordinates.

Key Ministers

Some of the prominent names in the list include:

Wale Edun, former chairman of Lagos-based investment bank Chapel Hill Denham

Dele Alake, a former commission for information and strategy in Lagos state

Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers state

Adebayo Adelabu, a former deputy governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Tinubu in June appointed eight special advisers to different roles, including Edun as his senior adviser on monetary policy. He also appointed new security chiefs to replace those appointed by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

