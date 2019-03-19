(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s senate approved a proposal to raise the monthly minimum wage by 67 percent to 30,000 naira ($83).

The decision by the parliament’s upper chamber Tuesday in the capital, Abuja, came after the House of Representatives approved a report to this effect in January. It will still need President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent before becoming law.

The presidency said in January it would ask parliament to agree to a minimum wage of 27,000 naira for employees in the private sector and of state governments, while federal government workers would get 30,000 naira.

