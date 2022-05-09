1h ago
Nigerian Senate Leader Joins Crowded Race to Become President
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s senate president has joined the long list of politicians looking to replace President Muhammadu Buhari after he completes his mandate next year.
Ahmed Lawan, from the All Progressives Congress ruling party, plans to contest primaries at the end of the month after supporters bought the $240,000 application form on his behalf, according to his official Twitter handle.
Lawan, 66, will vye for his party’s ticket against ministers, governors, one of the party’s founders, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, also wants to run for the top job.
Buhari, who’s led Africa’s biggest economy since 2015, isn’t eligible to stand for re-election.
