(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria passed a law that bans ransom payments to kidnappers in the West African nation, which frequently experiences abductions.

The new law amends an existing Act and makes it illegal to pay money for the “release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped,” Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the senate’s committee on judiciary, said.

Armed men roam Nigeria’s northwest region, carrying out massacres and mass abductions that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Nigeria’s security agencies have struggled to stop the trend, forcing many families to pay ransoms to free kidnapped relatives.

Recently, more than 50 people, held captive after an attack on a train traveling from Kaduna in Nigeria’s northwest to Abuja, the nation’s capital, remain with their abductors about a month after they were taken, according to local media reports.

