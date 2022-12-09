(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s buoyant stockmarket is shrugging off political risks and looks set to snap a recent sequence of losses in pre-election years.

The NGX All Share Index rose 1.1% on Friday, stretching its advance in 2022 to 14%. The benchmark gauge climbed for a fourth week, its best winning streak since May.

Africa’s most-populous nation, split almost equally between a Muslim-dominated north and largely Christian southern community, holds elections every four years for a president and lawmakers. Political tension stoked by religion and ethnic sentiments as well as uncertainties around the programs of incoming governments have tended to unnerve investors in the past.

The main index dropped 16% before the 2015 vote and 18% ahead of the 2019 ballot. Nigerians go to the polls in February.

After a wobble in October and early November, when the benchmark gauge threatened to erase its 2022 advance, the market is on the rise again. That’s thanks to rallies in a few heavyweight stocks and the still-enticing valuations available for local investors. Foreigners remain largely absent, discouraged by a shortage of hard currency.

Airtel Africa Plc, the biggest company traded in Lagos by market value, has gained 17% in the past month. Dangote Cement Plc, controlled by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has surged 19%.

“The yields for a lot of Nigerian stocks are extremely attractive,” said Kato Mukuru, head of frontier market research at EFG Hermes. “The equities are very discounted.”

