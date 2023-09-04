(Bloomberg) -- The Nigerian Presidential Election Tribunal will deliver its judgment on Sept. 6 on petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of this year’s presidential election, Lagos-based broadcaster Channels Television reported.

Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and the Allied Peoples Movement are seeking to nullify Tinubu’s victory in the Feb. 26 vote. The petitioners based their cases on grounds including alleged irregularities that marred the vote count, and the electoral commission’s failure to transmit the results in real time.

Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the vote with 35.2% of ballots cast, while runner-up Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party finished second with about 28%. The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, came third.

The parties to the suit have the right to appeal the tribunal’s judgment at an appeal court and ultimately the Supreme Court.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.