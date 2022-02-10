(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian politicians, businesspeople and government officials formed a group that will seek to ensure a peaceful transition of power in next year’s presidential elections.

The so-called 2022 Committee aims to “map a new consensus for national rebirth,” according to a Feb. 9 statement. It will work with federal and state governments, leaders “of all political persuasions” and “other eminent patriotic citizens,” the organization said.

While the statement didn’t name the approximately 100 individuals involved, 14 of the 36 serving state governors participated in the group’s first meeting from Feb. 4-6, it said.

The committee includes some of Nigeria’s best-known tycoons, including Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, the chairman of food and cement manufacturer BUA Group, the Lagos-based Daily Trust newspaper reported. Central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele also attended the meeting, it said.

Spokesmen for Dangote and Rabiu didn’t respond to questions about their involvement. A spokesman for Emefiele said he wasn’t aware of the governor’s participation. The three men were among those pictured at a dinner President Muhammadu Buhari addressed in honor of the 2022 Committee on Jan. 31.

At that event, Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi said the committee plans to develop an “elite consensus” on security and the economy, according to a statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Credible Handover

The committee will focus on addressing nationwide insecurity and economic problems to ensure a credible handover of power in February next year, it said in the statement. Nigeria’s government is struggling to contain widespread violence in multiple parts of the country, including an Islamist insurgency active for more than a decade in the northeast, bands of criminals that carry out mass kidnappings in the northwest and a secessionist movement in the southeast.

At least seven people active in the committee, from multiple political parties, have already announced their interest in succeeding Buhari, the committee said, without identifying them.

“We must have a secure, peaceful and united nation before we can have candidates for political offices,” it said in the statement, which was signed by the committee’s conveners: Nduka Obaigbena, a media mogul who controls a daily newspaper and a television station, and Kashim Ibrahim Imam, a politician and former presidential adviser.

Neither the ruling All Progressives Congress nor the main opposition People’s Democratic Party have selected their nominees for the upcoming presidential and legislative elections. The current presidential frontrunner is Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state, who declared his candidacy last month.

