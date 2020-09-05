(Bloomberg) --

Europe should work with African countries to ensure equitable access to an affordable Covid-19 vaccine once it’s available, Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said.

Speaking at a joint EU-Africa forum, Osinbajo urged the European Union to support the global non-profit group Gavi, the vaccine alliance, to help developing countries obtain vaccines at the same time as the rest of the world.

“This is a matter that should not be taken for granted,” Osinbajo said in a statement from his office Saturday. “We saw during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in richer parts of the world, that orders for test kits and reagents by African countries were deemed too small and tended to be ignored.”

