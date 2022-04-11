(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said he plans to run for president in elections scheduled to take place in February.

Osinbajo, 65, joins at least six other officials from the ruling All Progressives Congress in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. The party will hold primary elections for the candidates next month.

Among the candidates Osinbajo will compete against is Bola Tinubu, 70, the national leader of the APC and a former governor of Lagos state, Nigeria’s commercial hub. Tinubu brought Osinbajo into political limelight by appointing him as attorney general of Lagos from 1999 to 2007, before recommending him as national vice president after the APC won elections in 2015.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Osinbajo has a Master of Laws degree from the London School of Economics.

Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi also declared his intention to run for president in an announcement at the weekend.

