27m ago
Nigerians Brace for Tight Race in Shadow of Cash Crisis
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An outsider candidate in Nigeria’s presidential race has dominated polls in February, upending what is usually a battle between two blocs that have long dominated local politics.
In this Bloomberg Africa podcast, hosts S’thembile Cele and Marc Daniel Davies explore what’s at stake for Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy. Guests include Bloomberg’s Anthony Osae-Brown and William Clowes, plus activist and TechHerNG director Chioma Agwuegbo.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:06
Opportunities in industrial stocks: Hot picks from Ric Palombi
-
5:13
Spousal RRSPs can offer tax benefits, but experts say it might not work for everyone
-
3:45
Here's how you can maximize your RESP this year
-
4:11
Uber introduces audio recording feature for Canadian riders, drivers
-
4:47
McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets
-
6:37
75% of Canadians say any level of debt is a relationship deal breaker: Survey