(Bloomberg) -- An outsider candidate in Nigeria’s presidential race has dominated polls in February, upending what is usually a battle between two blocs that have long dominated local politics.

In this Bloomberg Africa podcast, hosts S’thembile Cele and Marc Daniel Davies explore what’s at stake for Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy. Guests include Bloomberg’s Anthony Osae-Brown and William Clowes, plus activist and TechHerNG director Chioma Agwuegbo.

