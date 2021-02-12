(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Nigerians can sue Royal Dutch Shell Plc in London over environmental damage in the West African nation, the U.K.’s top court said.

The Supreme Court on Friday reversed two earlier rulings by lower courts that sided with the oil company and blocked the case from being heard in England. The decision could pave the way for similar claims from the developing world against British companies.

The residents of fishing and farming communities in the crude-rich Niger Delta region say oil spills from pipelines operated by Shell’s local unit have destroyed their land and livelihoods. More than five years after filing their lawsuit, the roughly 42,000 individuals represented will be allowed a trial where they can try to persuade a U.K. court to order the energy giant to pay compensation and clean up the pollution.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.