(Bloomberg) -- Night vision and thermal imaging systems maker Theon International Plc saw its shares slip on its Amsterdam debut, in the first listing in the Dutch city in nearly two years.

The Athens-headquartered firm’s stock erased an earlier gain to edge down 0.8% to €9.93, compared with the IPO price of €10 which was the bottom of the marketed range.

Its stock market debut came on the same day as that of Athens International Airport SA in Athens and industrial machinery maker Renk AG in Frankfurt. Its listing also breaks a nearly two-year dry spell for Dutch IPOs, with Amsterdam facing a slump partly due to reduced investor appetite for growth stocks amid a higher interest rate environment. Market uncertainty had also seen several planned IPOs postponed.

Theon manufactures products for defense and security applications. Its listing comes at a time when geopolitical tensions have mounted with the war in Ukraine, a regional conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea attacks continuing. The MSCI Europe Aerospace and Defense index rose 42% last year.

The IPO raised €154 million ($166 million), according to a company statement. Theon’s market capitalization was €700 million at the start of trading.

“The tailwinds for the defense sector have never been better,” Christian Hadjiminas, Chief Executive Officer of Theon International, said in an interview. The company has also “built a very healthy backlog,” more so than in 2021 and 2022, he said.

Wednesday’s listing is the first since investment company IRIS Financial began trading in April 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Dutch capital last year attracted only a dual listing for Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SE and electric vehicle maker QEV Technologies, which floated through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

“To get to where we want to go, to the second phase of our development, we need to do acquisitions,” Hadjiminas said. Theon plans to use the proceeds to buy five small companies in Europe and in North America within 18 months.

(Updates with shares, CEO comment. A previous version was corrected to say that IPO priced at bottom of the marketed range)

